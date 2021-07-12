U.S. Border Closure: Beneficial To Some, Detrimental To Others

MEXICO CITY — “If we don’t sell, we don’t get paid,” said Carolina Hernández, a saleswoman for the used car dealership Cars on Credit, located at 160 San Ysidro Boulevard in San Diego, California. Sales have fallen 80 percent since March 8 last year, when the U.S. government shut down land border crossings for tourists and non-essential travel from Mexico, as a measure to stop the spread of COVID-19. “From selling 30 cars a month, now we hardly get to 10,” said Hernández, of Mexican origin. To stay afloat, the agency has had to lay off five of its ten employees.