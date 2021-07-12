Taekwondo, hockey background spear Podaras' toughness

Tina Laney/For The Register-HeraldWest Virginia Miners catcher Straton Podaras blocks the plate with his left foot to try to prevent Lafayette Aviators' Slaide Naturman from scoring during their game June 25 at Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley. Naturman was called safe. TINA LANEY/for The Register-Herald

One of the words used more than once to describe West Virginia Miners catcher Straton Podaras is "tough."

Looking back, it was something he had to develop at an early age. When you have an older sister constantly asserting her authority — one who just happens to be skilled in the martial art of taekwondo — toughness becomes a necessary trait of survival.

"It's just how I've always played the game," Podaras said. "I grew up with an older sister who was always beating the crap out of me every day, keeping me in line, and I guess it paid off in the end."

Really, it's all Podaras has ever known.

He took up sports at the age of 3, specifically taekwondo, hockey and baseball — "the type of sports where you get beat up a little bit," he said. He began competing in taekwondo tournaments at the age of 8, and joined Kelsey in qualifying for the Junior Olympics three times. He twice came away with a bronze medal.

How did Kelsey do?

"My older sister won gold every single year," Podaras offered proudly.

As Podaras got a little older, the Glen Head, N.Y., native became more competitive in hockey. He reluctantly gave up taekwondo to focus on hockey and baseball. He and Kelsey were both red belts when they stopped training, not acquiring black belts only because they were not the required age of 17 to test.

A few years later, he could see that baseball was going to be his opportunity to play athletics professionally. After his sophomore year of high school, he hung up the skates and focused squarely on the tools of ignorance.

"The winter is the offseason and I would start lifting more to put weight on if I wanted to fulfill my dreams of playing baseball at a high level. I had to prioritize that," Podaras said. "I would say I was a solid high school hockey player. I wasn't anything special. I was an average player on the team. I've always been a much better baseball player, so my sophomore year of high school I was like, all right, this is what my future is going to be."

If there is a position on the baseball field that exemplifies toughness, catcher is the one. From wearing a mask and chest and shin protectors in sometimes extreme heat and humidity, to getting pelted by foul balls and pitches in the dirt — not to mention the potential collision with runners trying to score — not everyone can handle it.

"I like him because he's tough as nails," Miners manager Tim Epling said. "You don't get very many people tougher than that kid. I watched him get hit in the same hand twice. He got hit in the back of the hand with a bat, then he goes to bat and the guy throws a high inside fastball and drills the same hand. And he's hopping around like a hot potato. I'm thinking, 'Oh, Lord. He's done.'

"He looks at me and says, 'Let me try to feel this thing out and I'll let you know. Let me try to swing.' I mean, he would not come out. I think we may have sat him one day and then he's out there the very next day."

Podaras has had a successful season for the Miners, although last week's road trip derailed his and the team's momentum. The Miners lost all five games on the trip — Sunday's game at Chillicothe was postponed and rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Thursday — and have dropped seven in a row.

Podaras struggled on the trip, going 2-for-16 with an RBI to see his average drop from .458 to .375. The Miners, who return home to play Johnstown Tuesday and Chillicothe Wednesday, are now 2-7 in the second half, making for a steep climb to the Prospect League playoffs.

But someone as tough as Podaras is not going to wilt in the pressure.

"It's tough. Some days in baseball, pitching picks up the hitting and some days the hitting picks up pitching. It's just been a rough past couple of games where the offense will have a bad day or the pitching will have a bad day and it's been kind of a perfect storm," Podaras said.

"Baseball is full of ups and downs, so it looks like we'll probably end up going on a seven-game win streak at some point. That's just how the game goes."

Podaras' toughness, among other things, has not gone unnoticed by scouts throughout Podaras' career. As a new look MLB first-year players draft unfolds, the University of Radford product is hoping to get a shot.

He knows it's a long shot. There might have been a chance last year, but with Covid-19 putting an end to Minor League Baseball — and with MLB's contraction plan in the works — the draft was cut from 40 rounds to just five. This year's draft, which began Sunday, is only 20 rounds.

Podaras, who went back to Radford this spring as a grad student and hit .302 with eight doubles, two home runs and 27 runs batted in, just wants a chance.

"I'm hoping that somebody gives me an opportunity to play and I want to make the most of it and prove that I can do it," he said. "I know that I can; it's just getting an opportunity. All I need is an opportunity so I can prove myself."

"I've talked to scouts, some of the people that I know, and you have a bunch of them saying the same thing. He's a good one and they plan on taking a look at him," Epling said. "I hope it happens. I'd hate to lose him, but that's what we're here for. We're here to try to help kids get to that level. That's why we do what we do."

If someone doesn't give him a chance, they may have an angry big sister to deal with.

l l l

Former Miners pitcher Logan Workman was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the seventh round (No. 221 overall) on Monday.

Workman made 18 relief appearances for the Miners in 2018. He was 3-1 with two saves and a 6.96 earned run average. He gave up 34 hits, struck out 34 and walked 25 in 31 innings pitched.

Workman was a three-time All-American this season at Lee University. He was 8-1 with a 1.81 ERA and led the Flames to the Gulf South Conference regular season championship and their first-ever NCAA South Region appearance. He was 13-1 over the last two seasons with a 1.21 ERA and struck out 110 batters over 79 2/3 innings pitched.

The draft will conclude Tuesday with rounds 11-20.

