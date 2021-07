OMAHA (DTN) -- December corn is up 3 cents per bushel, November soybeans are up 14 cents, September KC wheat is up 9 1/2 cents, September Chicago wheat is up 9 cents and September Minneapolis wheat is up 14 1/2 cents. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 191.68 points and September crude oil is up $0.50 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is down 0.320 and August gold is up $24.00 per ounce. Wheat and soybeans continue to lead markets higher on dryness in the western and Northern Plains and declining crop ratings in the spring wheat belt. Private exporters reported to the U.S. Department of Agriculture export sales of 132,000 metric tons (4.85 million bushels) of soybeans for delivery to unknown destinations during the 2021-22 marketing year.