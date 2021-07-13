Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Cowboys Record: Best- And Worst-Case Scenarios

By Anthony Wood
Posted by 
CowboyMaven
CowboyMaven
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42B2qJ_0auuXhhp00

The Dallas Cowboys have every reason to be optimistic entering 2021.

A healthy Dak Prescott, a raring to go Ezekiel Elliott, and no more Mike Nolan. Combine these factors with a rejuvenated and young defensive corps and, hopefully, an improved offensive line, and the potential isn't hard to see.

But, can Mike McCarthy push aside the woes of 2020 and get the most out of their team this year? Well, Pro Football Focus has predicted both the best and worst scenario outcomes for every NFL team, and they seemed cautiously optimistic.

The worst-case scenario has the Cowboys finishing with a painfully familiar number of wins... 6-11:

Dallas’ defense isn’t able to keep them in enough games. The Cowboys can’t keep opposing offenses from running all over them, much like 2020 when their 2.3 yards allowed before contact per run was a half-yard worse than any other defense in the league. Randy Gregory’s strong close to last season (80.5 PFF grade) doesn’t carry over in a full-time starting role in 2021, leaving Demarcus Lawrence with little help along the defensive line. And the secondary plays up to its 31st-place preseason ranking.

Whether this should be read as Dan Quinn failing or their young defense struggling to mesh straight away is up to you, but either way, it would be difficult to see the likes of Cooper, Prescott, Lamb, and co. producing yet again... only to be let down by a leaking defense.

On a more positive note, the best-case scenario does at least predict a vastly improved defense and an 11-6 record:

The offense lives up to the expectations many had for it heading into the 2020 season with a healthy Dak Prescott, Tyron Smith and La’el Collins. Dallas ranked second in expected points added (EPA) per play in 2019 behind only the Baltimore Ravens, and there’s potential for the unit to be even better with an improved Prescott and CeeDee Lamb’s addition at wide receiver.

Trevon Diggs looks more comfortable in his second NFL season, and the Cowboys get enough out of rookies Kelvin Joseph and Nahshon Wright at cornerback that the defense isn’t a major liability. Dallas boasts one of the best linebacking corps in the league, as well.

Now, this is more like it.

A winning record, red hot offense, blossoming defense, and a linebacker corps for the ages.

Maybe expectations should be tempered slightly so as to not overwhelm the youngsters on the roster, but none of this should be out of reach.

2020 was a poor year.

But this team is still young enough and hasn't lost any irreplaceable talent this offseason. If McCarthy and his team can learn from last year's mistakes, Quinn is able to get their defense in shape, and the players can avoid any 'Hard Knocks' during training camp (Sorry), then the best-case scenario could even be an underestimation...

CONTINUE READING: Cowboys Ex Coach On 'Hard Knocks': It's Invasive,' Puts Pressure On McCarthy

Comments / 0

CowboyMaven

CowboyMaven

Dallas, TX
2K+
Followers
573
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CowboyMaven is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ravens#American Football#Pro Football Focus#Preseason#Cooper Prescott Lamb#Ceedee Lamb#Hard Knocks#Cowboys Ex Coach
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
News Break
NFL
News Break
EPA
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Have Reportedly Signed Free Agent Cornerback

The Dallas Cowboys are currently ramping up their defensive backfield as they get set to start training camp. Talented, if oft-injured, safety Malik Hooker is expected to sign with the team soon, and he’ll be joined by another new defensive back: corner Kyron Brown. Brown went undrafted in 2019, after...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Video: Dak Prescott Makes ‘Filthy’ Throw At Practice

Thursday brought a very welcome sight for Dallas fans: Dak Prescott back and better than ever. During the Cowboys’ first training camp practice earlier today, the 27-year-old quarterback picked things up right where he left off — dropping dimes to his teammates in a Dallas uniform. Scrambling out to his...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jerry Jones Reacts To Michael Irvin’s Strong Message

As teams around the league struggle to meet the threshold of vaccinated players needed to enact less restrictive health and safety protocols, former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin blasted his own franchise for being one of the ones short of the 85 percent benchmark. Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones has now has a chance to respond.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dez Bryant Says Former Cowboys Star Is Not Doing Well

During the mid-2000s, running back Marion Barber earned himself a reputation for being one of the toughest ballcarriers in the NFL. After a strong college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Barber went on to have a strong, although brief, stint at the professional level. Unfortunately, Barber has had a...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Michael Irvin Not Happy With The Latest Cowboys News

Michael Irvin is as big of a Dallas Cowboys supporter as there is, but even the Hall of Fame wide receiver can’t back the team’s latest developments. According to reports, the Cowboys have yet to reach the NFL’s COVID-19 vaccine threshold. When teams reach an 85 percent vaccination rate, the COVID-19 restrictions lighten, making it easier to go about day-to-day business. However, the Cowboys have not yet reached that rate.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

'We Can't Block Him': DE Randy Gregory Early 'All-Pro' Star of Cowboys Camp

OXNARD, Calif. - Maybe all the Dallas Cowboys ever needed to do was to let Randy Gregory play. And if they do?. "Randy Gregory is as good a football player as this team has,'' says Phillip Tanner, the former Cowboys player and coach, in an exclusive visit with CowboysSI.com on the eve of training camp here in Oxnard. "He's going to make All-Pro.''
NFLallfans.co

Do The Cowboys Have The Best Linebackers In The NFC East?

Dak Prescott is back and so are high expectations for the Dallas Cowboys. After a 6-10 season in 2020, the Cowboys are back to being favorites in the NFC East. For Dallas to return to the top of the division, its defense will have to take a huge step forward. And let’s face it, the defense can’t get any worse.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos trade options with the Dallas Cowboys

The Denver Broncos open up their 2021 training camp practice schedule in less than one week. That means that 90 guys, most of which will hopefully be healthy and out on the field for the majority of training camp, are going to be out there competing for the 53 available roster spots on this improved Broncos roster. In the coming weeks, general manager George Paton will have the opportunity to see how his roster looks out on the field and evaluate what kinds of changes still need to be made.
NFLYardbarker

Is The Cowboys Secondary The Worst In The NFC East?

The Dallas Cowboys defense was far from perfect in 2020. Dallas finished 6-10 last season and the wheels began falling off when Dak Prescott was lost for the year due to a gruesome ankle injury. And that wasn't the worst of their problems, either. The Cowboys allowed 29.6 points per...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The 3 best moves the Dallas Cowboys made this offseason

The Dallas Cowboys have made plenty of moves this offseason. These changes are hopefully good enough to get the Cowboys back to the playoffs for the first time since 2018. Dallas hasn’t really made any changes to their offense from a season ago. They do get their star quarterback Dak Prescott back, their offensive line back, and their starting tight end in Blake Jarwin back. Additionally, reportedly running back Tony Pollard has taken reps at wide receiver for the Cowboys at their OTAs.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones: 'I Would Consider' Hiring GM Aikman

OXNARD, Calif. - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones values greatly the work of Dallas Cowboys GM Jerry Jones. But Sunday at training camp in Oxnard, for the first time, he specifically addressed the concept of hiring fellow Hall-of-Famer Troy Aikman as a GM. "I would consider it and I do...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: the ongoing saga and circus continues

I should be excited. The Dallas Cowboys just started training camp. Optimism should abound, right? Well, last week, a day before the dog and pony show that was the state of the team press conference, all I could feel was this blue-and-silver tinged malaise. For it was right then that I knew I was subject to fully six weeks of speculation and conjecture before a meaningful football is even snapped.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys VP Stephen Jones Names The Biggest Regret With Dak Prescott

It took a while for the Dallas Cowboys to finally realize Dak Prescott was worth the money he was requesting. In fact, it took several years. But they finally wrapped up negotiations earlier this offseason. Prescott inked a six-year deal worth $240 million, $126 million of which is guaranteed, back...
NFLchatsports.com

Cowboys news: Jerry Jones pretty much confirms the Cowboys are signing Malik Hooker

Sounds like the Malik Hooker deal is done. Jerry Jones gives his assessment of Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, adds that he’s excited about acquiring free agent safety Malik Hooker pic.twitter.com/PWODO0QnC0. — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 25, 2021. The Malik Hooker signing may be a response to issues on the back-end.

Comments / 0

Community Policy