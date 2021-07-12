Yongnuo YN455 Android-based Micro Four Thirds mirrorless camera unveiled
Android-based cameras have not really picked up the way they should have. That however isn’t a deterrent for companies like Yongnuo, which has unveiled its new Android-based Micro Four Thirds mirrorless camera. Dubbed the Yongnuo YN455, the camera is a successor to the brand’s YN450, which was launched way back in 2018. The YN450, which was confined to China and never made it to the international market, was an Android-powered mirrorless camera that featured a Canon EF lens mount on the outside.androidcommunity.com
