Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Yongnuo YN455 Android-based Micro Four Thirds mirrorless camera unveiled

By Bharat Bhushan
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndroid-based cameras have not really picked up the way they should have. That however isn’t a deterrent for companies like Yongnuo, which has unveiled its new Android-based Micro Four Thirds mirrorless camera. Dubbed the Yongnuo YN455, the camera is a successor to the brand’s YN450, which was launched way back in 2018. The YN450, which was confined to China and never made it to the international market, was an Android-powered mirrorless camera that featured a Canon EF lens mount on the outside.

androidcommunity.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camera#Android 11#Micro Four Thirds#Qualcomm#Gps#Wi Fi#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Bluetooth
Country
China
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Android 12 beta 3 might have spoiled the big Pixel 6 XL camera upgrade

Google will deliver a big Pixel 6 upgrade this year to compensate for the lackluster Pixel 5 series. That’s what most of the leaks say, and Pixel leaks are usually accurate. Google plans to launch as many as three Pixel devices this year, including its first foldable handset. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 XL/Pro have appeared in various leaks so far, with the Pixel Fold being the most mysterious of the three. Google seemed to confirm the name of the regular Pixel handsets a few days ago. After listing the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 XL monikers online, Google...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Popular Science

OnePlus 9 Pro review: A true flagship Android device

Here in 2021, it’s difficult for flagship Android phones to stand out based on specs alone. Most top manufacturers rely on similar hardware. Look inside the OnePlus 9 Pro and you’ll find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. That matches the chip you’ll find in its biggest competition, the Samung Galaxy S21. And while these phones aren’t exactly breaking molds with every new version, they do provide more choice when it comes to high-end Android devices, and that’s always a good thing.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Best Android camera apps 2021

Your Android phone probably has a pretty good built-in app for taking photos, but the best Android camera apps can take your photos to the next level. That's an impressive feat, given that the camera hardware on smartphones is pretty impressive these days — even on cheaper phones like the Pixel 4a.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

XDA Basics: How to unzip files on Android through third-party apps

Archive files are used to compress files and folders. These are very useful when you’re sharing content to someone but have a space crunch. As compressed files take up less storage space than uncompressed files, they can also be transferred quicker. Some of the most common archive file formats are ZIP, RAR, TAR, and 7Z. If you’re looking to unzip or extract a file on Android, you can use an archive manager or a file manager.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Lava announces Android 11 update for Z2, Z4, Z6, MyZ triple-camera

Lava launched a new range of Z series budget smartphones in India in January. Out of those five models, the company has confirmed to release the Android 11 update for four devices, namely Z2, Z4, Z6, and MyZ triple-camera. The update will be rolled out starting later this month. According...
Cell Phonesnotebookcheck.net

Google Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro: Display resolutions and front-facing cameras details of upcoming Android flagships revealed

9to5Google has done more digging into Android 12 Beta 3, the latest open beta of Google's upcoming OS. Previously, XDA Developers discovered camera specifications about the Pixel 6 series, while an older beta build seemingly confirmed several upcoming Pixel smartphone codenames. According to 9to5Google, the latest Google Camera app contains...
NFLSolidSmack

Best Full-Frame DSLR and Mirrorless Cameras in 2021 (Review & Buyer’s Guide)

Full-frame cameras have been gradually becoming more favorable among professional photographers. They have considerably larger sensors that usually measure 36 mm x 24 mm, unlike APS-C that commonly comes at 23.6 mm x 15.7 mm. With such a huge lens, the full-frame camera can provide better photo quality and can even excel in low-light conditions.
PhotographyPhotofocus

Sibling rivalry: Can mirrorless & DSLRs share the same camera bag?

It seems that photographers fall into the trap of either/or. Either they shoot film or they shoot digital. Either they shoot in natural light or they use studio light. Either they shoot with DSLRs or they shoot with mirrorless cameras. Or do they?. Who said a film photographer can’t pick...
Computersthefastmode.com

Samsung Unveils ONOS-based 'SDN In-a-Box'

Samsung Electronics this week announced it is expanding its portfolio of Software-Defined Networking (SDN) solutions with new capabilities designed to help mobile operators and enterprises manage networks more easily. Samsung’s SDN portfolio already supports data center operations. With expanded capabilities, Samsung’s new SDN solutions will power enterprises in various sectors,...
Cell Phonesgamingideology.com

WhatsApp Unveils Another Blockbuster Upgrade Coming To Android And iPhone TODAY

WhatsApp is a bit like waiting for the bus. There haven’t been any significant upgrades in months… now two are coming at once. Last week, the chat app confirmed that it would finally launch the ability to use its service on laptops and tablets without the need for a nearby phone. And now it updates its video and voice calls with a very useful addition that allows users to jump into a chat after things have started.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

The Pixel 5's camera is so good that I've ditched my mirrorless cam while traveling

A few years ago, the only camera in my pocket/bag was my phone. Starting with the LG G2 and going up to the G3, G4, Galaxy S7 Edge, then Pixel 2 XL, all that I could rely on was my phone and nothing else. I took good photos, great even, but I wanted to learn, improve, and capture better ones, so I bought a mirrorless Olympus cam with several lenses. It accompanied me on my trips to Nepal, the UAE, Spain, and Greece, and I loved using it. But as I was packing for my most recent trip to Belgium, I looked at my Olympus then at my Pixel 5 and made the rash decision to skip the former and rely solely on the latter. I never regretted it.
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

OnePlus Nord 2’s OxygenOS based on Android 11, ColorOS

Over a month ago, OnePlus and OPPO further integrated their businesses. The move was somehow expected as this year started with the R&D teams of the two joining forces. It meant the two brands would be sharing resources but would still continue to work independently. We noted OnePlus would still use OxygenOS and OPPO would keep ColorOS. But there have been talks as well the two would be further merging. OxygenOS and ColorOS together is possible and changes may not be the noticeable.
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

BlackBerry 5G phone likely, OnwardMobility pre-commitment program hints

Once a pioneer in smartphones, BlackBerry, was lost in the dust blown by the Android and iPhone monikers. There has been a murmur in the air about a new BlackBerry 5G smartphone hitting the market. It was only in the air until BB partners OnwardMobility recently launched a pre-commitment program inviting customers for their interest in buying a BlackBerry 5G smartphone. This news has done nothing more than consolidating the rumor that the new 5G smartphone with a physical QWERTY keyboard may just be around the corner.
Technology9to5Google

MediaTek Kompanio 1300T unveiled and destined for Android tablets

MediaTek has officially unveiled the Kompanio 1300T chipset, an SoC designed specifically with Android tablets in mind. Built upon TSMC’s 6nm process, this is an 8-core CPU that comes with an ARM Cortex-A78 cores plus Cortex-A55 efficiency cores, but MediaTek has not fully detailed the configuration. Graphic performance should be fairly solid with the usage of the ARM Mali-G77 MC9 GPU.
Electronicsaithority.com

Sony Electronics Introduces The New Interchangeable-Lens Vlog Camera ZV-E10 For Vloggers And Video Creators

The ZV-E10 APS-C Camera Delivers High Quality Video and Audio Performance, Vlog-Optimized Functions and Versatile Connectivity – Perfect for Video Creators. Sony Electronics Inc. announced the first Alpha series interchangeable lens vlog camera, the new ZV-E10. Designed from the ground up for vlogging and vloggers, the new camera combines Sony’s advanced imaging technology with extensive usability and a custom-built feature set that is optimized for video creators.

Comments / 0

Community Policy