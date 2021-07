One of the worst habits leadership can get themselves into is the need to point out everyone else's faults while making excuses and exceptions for their own. When leadership puts more emphasis on other’s faults and failures, all the while ignoring their own, leadership loses. To look at others’ mistakes, faults, or errors before leadership addresses their own, leadership will lose credibility from their team and other supporting leaders. I heard a saying once that said, “Don’t come clean my house until you have your own put in order.” This simple statement is a good reminder for anyone, but especially for those in leadership.