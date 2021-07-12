Cancel
'NCIS' Sets Season 19 Premiere Date: See the CBS Fall 2021 Schedule

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCBS has set its fall 2021 schedule, which kicks off in September. NCIS will launch its 19th season on a new night -- Mondays -- starting Sept. 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, followed by the series premiere of new NCIS spinoff, NCIS: Hawai'i, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. An entire night of FBI begins Tuesday, Sept. 21 with a three-show crossover event that opens with FBI, followed by FBI: Most Wanted and the launch of new series, FBI: International.

