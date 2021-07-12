Photo: Insert Coin Bar-Arcade Opens in Downtown Centralia

Cancel
Centralia, WA

Insert Coin Bar-Arcade Opens in Downtown Centralia

 15 days ago

Insert Coin opened over the weekend to crowds of eager gamers and diners in downtown Centralia. The family-friendly arcade, which moonlights as an arcade-bar, held a soft opening Friday afternoon. The new business features around 100 arcade and pinball cabinets, as well as food options. Insert Coin is open 11 a.m. to midnight, Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday; and 9 a.m. to midnight Sunday. The business is open to individuals 21 and older only after 9 p.m. The business is located at 309 N .Tower Ave., Centralia. Learn more at insertcoinwa.com.

