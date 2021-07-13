Fairfield man, 34, charged with killing a woman, faces arraignment
A 34-year-old Fairfield man faces an initial arraignment in the coming days in Solano County Superior Court on charges of killing a woman Thursday in Fairfield. Hugo Ulises Avelino-Medina appeared Monday afternoon for a jail arraignment in Department 9, but Judge Carlos R. Gutierrez rescheduled the proceeding to 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Justice Center in Fairfield. The defendant is represented by the Public Defender.www.thereporter.com
