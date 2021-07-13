Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

At least 64 killed as raging fire rips through Covid isolation ward at hospital in Iraq after ‘oxygen tank explodes’

By Dan Keane
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 15 days ago

AT least sixty-four people have died in southern Iraq after a fire swept through a coronavirus isolation ward last night.

Dozens of people suffered severe burns as the blaze engulfed the ward at the Al-Hussein hospital in the city of Nasiryah.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BDsms_0auuWex100
Smoke rises after fire broke out for an unknown reason in a COVID-19 isolation at the Al-Hussein hospital in the city of Nasiryah Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pRuw4_0auuWex100
At least 64 people have been killed in the blaze Credit: Getty

Officials said the flame was sparked by an electric short circuit, but did not provide more detail.

Another health official said the fire erupted when an oxygen cylinder exploded.

Iraq’s health ministry has not provided an official account of the cause of the fire.

Ammar al-Zamili, spokesman for the local health department, told Iraqi media there were at least 63 patients inside the ward when the fire began.

At least 64 have died and 70 left injured, according to local reports.

Maj. Gen. Khalid Bohan, head of Iraq's civil defense, told the press that the building was constructed from flammable materials and prone to fire.

It marks the second time a large fire has killed Cvid patients in an Iraqi hospital this year.

At least 82 people died at Ibn al-Khateeb hospital in Baghdad in April when an oxygen tank exploded, sparking the blaze.

Doctors in Iraqi have blasted the government for system mismanagement of the country’s hospitals, accusing them of lax safety rules.

Meanwhile, the country is experiencing a devastating new wave of Covid cases - with daily infections peaking last week at 9,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nZCNp_0auuWex100
Locals at the scene of the blaze Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n2mds_0auuWex100
A fire truck arrives at the scene last night Credit: Getty

Comments / 1

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
230K+
Followers
25K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun.com is a US online edition of The Sun, Britain’s largest newspaper and a member of the UK’s press regulator, IPSO. The Sun was launched in 1969 with the slogan “forward with the people,” because that is what we believe in. The Sun cares about the quality of life, the kind of world we live in, and about people. The Sun is more than a newspaper. It is an instigator, an entertainer, a cultural reference point, a finger on the pulse and a daily relationship. The Sun has been a campaigning newspaper since its inception and continues to be so today, with recent reporting focusing on the plight of refuge shelters for abused women and on male suicide. Politically, The Sun stands for ordinary working people looking to get on, building better lives for themselves and their families, regardless of where they grow up or which school they went to. The Sun has endorsed the election manifestos of both the Labour Party and Conservative Party at different points in its long history. At the most recent General Election, held in 2017, The Sun endorsed the Conservative Party. The Sun strives to the very highest standards of accuracy in its reporting, and continues to invest in original journalism in print and online. JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS Our journalists are expected to work to The Editors’ Code of Practice, the industry benchmark for good journalism in the UK, and that Code enforced by the Independent Press Standards Organisation. All but one of Britain’s main newspapers are signed up to the Editors’ Code and agree to abide by its judgments, which includes the publication of adjudications, corrections and clarifications where our reporting falls short of the high standards expected. Where readers have complaints or concerns about our reporting, The Sun has a robust procedure in place to ensure those complaints are taken seriously and dealt with with all deliberate speed. If you believe a story we have published is inaccurate, you can email editorialcomplaints@the-sun.co.uk or write to the Editorial Complaints Department at The Sun, 1 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9GF.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Isolation Ward#Oxygen#Raging Fire#Iraqi#Cvid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
World
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
Iraq
Related
AustraliaInternational Business Times

Newborn Killed After Doctors Allegedly Give Laughing Gas Instead Of Oxygen

A baby in Australia died an hour after his birth after doctors gave him laughing gas instead of oxygen. Subcontractors who installed the gas panel overlooked a cross-connection issue, thereby mislabeling the oxygen and nitrous oxide lines. Nitrous oxide, or laughing gas, is used in medical and dental procedures as...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Anger mounts after 92 die in fire on Iraq COVID ward

NASSIRIYA, Iraq (Reuters) - The death toll from a fire that tore through a coronavirus hospital in southern Iraq rose to 92, health officials said on Tuesday, as authorities faced accusations of negligence from grieving relatives and a doctor who works there. More than 100 people were injured in the...
WorldPosted by
Forbes

At Least 66 Dead In Fire At Coronavirus Hospital In Southern Iraq

At least 66 people have died in a fire that broke out on Monday night in a hospital in southern Iraq that was treating Covid-19 patients, a tragedy that puts a spotlight on the country’s healthcare system that has struggled to cope with the pandemic after being weakened by decades of war and sanctions.
Worldtrust.org

Death toll from Iraq COVID hospital fire rises as anger mounts

The fire trapped many patients inside the coronavirus ward who rescue teams struggled to reach. Now Iraqi authorities are facing accusations of negligence. * Coronavirus ward gutted after oxygen tank explodes. * A tragedy waiting to happen, says medic at hospital. * Similar fire in Baghdad in April killed 82...
Worldkmuw.org

Iraqi Hospital Fire In Coronavirus Ward Kills Over 90 People

MOHSEN SABR OBEID: (Speaking Arabic). SHERLOCK: Reached by phone, federal civil servant Mohsen Sabr Obeid tells us he lives close to the hospital. So when the fire broke out, he ran down to help. But when he got there, he found the flames were too intense. OBEID: (Through interpreter) I...
WorldDaily Breeze

Death toll rises to 92 in Iraq COVID ward blaze

NASIRIYAH, Iraq — The death toll from a fire that swept through a hospital coronavirus ward in Iraq climbed to 92 on Tuesday as anguished relatives buried their loved ones and lashed out at the government over the country’s second such disaster in less than three months. Health officials said...
Accidentspublicradioeast.org

Deadly Fire In Iraq Torches COVID-19 Hospital Ward

The death toll from a catastrophic blaze that erupted at a COVID-19 hospital ward in Iraq on Monday rose to 64 on Tuesday, Iraqi medical officials said. Here & Now‘s Don Gonyea speaks with NPR’s Ruth Sherlock. This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
WorldElk Valley Times

'I numb myself': Hospital fire deepens Iraq's COVID crisis

BAGHDAD (AP) — No beds, medicines running low and hospital wards prone to fire — Iraq’s doctors say they are losing the battle against the coronavirus. And they say that was true even before a devastating blaze killed scores of people in a COVID-19 isolation unit this week. Infections in...
AccidentsThe Independent

Fire rages at Iraq Covid hospital in devastating footage

A devastating fire tore through a coronavirus ward of an Iraq hospital on Monday night, killing 92 people and leaving over 100 more injured. Footage from outside the Al-Hussein hospital in the city of Nasiriyah shows firefighters battling the flames amid scenes of panic. It is believed the fire was...
AccidentsPosted by
UPI News

At least 1 dead, several missing after Germany chemical plant explodes

July 27 (UPI) -- An explosion Tuesday at a Germany chemical plant killed at least one person and poses an "extreme danger" authorities said. The blast and fire occurred at a Currenta's Chempark facility in Leverkusen and also injured at least four people. Leverkusen is located in west-central Germany about 100 miles northwest of Frankfurt.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Mother of two removalists who tested positive to Covid-19 DIES from the virus in a south west Sydney home as police in full PPE enter to investigate and devastated family members are forced to isolate in their cars

The mother of two removalists who travelled to regional NSW while infected with Covid has mysteriously died in her home after also contracting the virus. Health authorities confirmed on Monday that a woman in her 50s died after contacting Covid, making her the fifth person in NSW to die from the Delta variant outbreak which has so far infected 1,340 people.
Public SafetyBBC

Kenyan fuel tanker explodes killing at least 13

At least 13 people were killed when a petrol tanker overturned and caught fire in western Kenya at the weekend. The truck collided with another vehicle on a highway between Kisumu and Busia late on Saturday. Witnesses described the crash scene as a "huge fireball". People had rushed to the...
AccidentsCamden News

Gaza City blast kills 1, injures 10, shakes crowded area

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) -- An explosion tore through a house in a popular market in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, killing one person and wounding 10, the Palestinian territory's interior ministry said. It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion. The blast in the Al-Zawiya area collapsed...

Comments / 1

Community Policy