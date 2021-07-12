Cancel
Boats & Watercrafts

Sailing in Marin: Locals take on first big ocean race since COVID

By Michelle Slade
Marin Independent Journal
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive of seven crew racing on the Dehler 46 Favonius, including owner Greg Dorn, will set sail this week on their first West Coast to Hawaii race. The crew is competing in the 51st edition of the Transpacific Yacht Race (aka Transpac), a biennial ocean race organized by the Transpacific Yacht Club.

