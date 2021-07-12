SF Giants bring unprecedented approach to MLB Draft, select nine straight pitchers
Not when Brown was the only position player chosen in the first 10 rounds by a Giants organization that took an unprecedented approach to the 2021 amateur draft. After selecting Mississippi State right-hander Will Bednar with the 14th overall pick in round one on Sunday, the Giants tabbed eight more pitchers including seven college arms as they executed an unusual draft strategy that should create more balance in a farm system led by several highly touted position players.
