South Haven, MI

South Haven Rotary Names Rotarian Of The Year

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Haven Rotary President Dan Thompson has been named Rotarian of the Year by the organization. The Rotary says Thompson was picked for the honor due to the work he did throughout the worst of the pandemic. Rotarian Mark Odland says with in-person activities not taking place, “the future of our club as a relevant service organization had to be reinvented.” He says Thompson stepped up to the plate, keeping the club meeting weekly via Zoom, adapting the club’s pancake breakfast to a virtual event, and keeping a clear focus on growth of membership. Throughout the year, club members continued to support the South Haven Rotary, donating more than $56,000. A Rotarian since 2017, Thompson was presented the award during the club’s annual induction event. Ironically, it was the first, and last, in-person meeting convened by him as Thompson passed the gavel to new president Bill Roberts.

