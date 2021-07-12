Cancel
VIP AUDIO 7/12 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Review of AAW United We Stand, Marufuji vs. Sugiura in Pro Wrestling NOAH, King of DDT, more (59 min)

Pro Wrestling Torch
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L takes a look at one of the independent wrestling promotions worth following closely as we move out of the pandemic era – AAW, and this past weekend’s United We Stand event. Emanating from Chicago, the show was headlined by a gripping World Title match pitting Mance Warner against Fred Yehi and featured some other excellent bouts on the undercard. That’s not all, as Pro Wrestling NOAH and DDT are also on the docket with the big Marufuji vs. Sugiura title match and the King of DDT tournament wrapping up. We even stop in with the wild bunch of ICW No Holds Barred with a must-see match from their shows in Indiana. A mixed bag of recommendations for you this week. Check it out!

