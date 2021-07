The City of Lakeland will be hosting a new live music series called the Canned Tuna Concerts that will take place in Munn Park starting September 17th from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Local favorite Dan Signor will start the quarterly music series that will highlight local musicians. Those attending the music series are invited to bring a can of tuna or another non-perishable food item to benefit Volunteers in Service to the Elderly (VISTE). The eclectic Canned Tuna series includes all genres of music: folk, rock, funk, and even some southern twang.