Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Chris Hero backstage at ROH PPV, update on status with the company

Pro Wrestling Torch
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Chris Hero, a former two time champion in ROH, was backstage last night at ROH’s Best in the World PPV. Hero was working as an agent and observing how ROH works behind the scenes according to PWTorch sources. Post Wrestling was first to report that Hero was working backstage at the PPV. Post Wrestling also reached out to ROH COO Joe Koff about Hero’s status with the company and whether or not he was working as an agent. Koff issued a statement that said, “Chris was there and is always home at Ring of Honor.”

www.pwtorch.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hero
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backstage#Ppv#Combat#Roh Ppv#Pwtorch#Post Wrestling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Podcast
News Break
WWE
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEPosted by
The Spun

WWE Announces Wrestler Passed Away Earlier This Week

On Thursday, the WWE had heartbreaking news to announce regarding Del Wilkes, who was known as The Patriot in the wrestling community. He unfortunately passed away at the age of 59. “WWE is saddened to learn that Del Wilkes, known to WWE fans as The Patriot, has passed away at...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Jimmy Uso Arrested During WWE Show?

WWE star Jimmy Uso was arrested last night (Monday) on the charge of DUI. He was released from jail this morning after a bail of $500 was paid. Some reports state how WWE have reacted so far. However, It is still too early for that at this point. Dana Brooke Is Marrying Surprising Boxer.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Randy Orton Real Reason For ‘Missing’ Raw Leaks

Ring Announcer & Correspondent for WWE 205 Live Samantha Irvin gave a backhanded compliment to ‘The Original Bro’ and former WWE United States Champion – Matt Riddle. During tonight’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, Riddle went to WWE official Adam Pearce and Sonja Deville where he presented a note that was ‘written’ by ‘The Viper’ Randy Orton, who was injured. In reality, the note was written by Riddle himself, as cleverly shown with the hand drawn viper snake in the corner of the letter. These Matt Riddle sad WWE text messages just leaked.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Dropped Bombshell To AEW Star

Matt Hardy is and will forever be a huge name. The once star of not only the attitude era now carries around his legacy throughout the halls of AEW. Matt recently spoke out in an interview where he talked about Bray Wyatt. Could we see Bray jump ship to AEW? Ronda Rousey Signs Contract With Major Company.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Randy Orton Wife Breaks Silence On Hiatus

WWE star Randy Orton has been away from on-screen action since it was reported he had suffered an injury. Amid the speculations regarding his comeback, his wife, Kim Orton took to her Instagram handle and shared series of pictures and video clip on the occasion of Alanna Orton’s 13th birthday. Braun Strowman Meeting With Top Promoter Revealed.
WWEPosted by
UPI News

WWE NXT: Karrion Kross defends title, chokes out Samoa Joe

July 14 (UPI) -- NXT Champion Karrion Kross defended his title against Johnny Gargano with Samoa Joe as the special guest referee on WWE NXT. Joe came back to NXT in June where he became the gold and yellow brands official enforcer appointed by general manager William Regal. Kross has been clashing with Joe in recent weeks and argued with the enforcer throughout his match with Gargano on Tuesday.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Becky Lynch Shows Off New Body In Photo

Becky Lynch has not been seen on WWE programming since the announcement of her pregnancy last year. However, Lynch is clearly getting back into in-ring shape, which will clearly make the WWE Universe giddy with excitement upon her return. Over on social media via Instagram, the user known as dro posted a new picture of Lynch working out. Dro, who is a photographer named Paul took the photograph of Lynch stretching with some weights. The photo can be viewed below. Lynch quietly married fellow WWE superstar Seth Rollins this past month. This top WWE star recently apologized over a Becky Lynch insult.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE ‘Warn’ Top Name He’ll Be Fired

WWE have released Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Ruby Riott, Santana Garrett, and Buddy Murphy. The reason cited was part of budget cuts, and Strowman was being paid $1.2 million per year according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The former WWE Universal Champion signed a new contract in October 2019, so the budget cut regarding Strowman is the WWE’s biggest saving financially from all of the talent cuts in the last year plus during the pandemic. Braun Strowman was fired by WWE for a very surprising reason as well.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss ‘Breaks Character’ With Undertaker Daughter

The recent transformed persona of Alexa Bliss has been loved by many fans and she is currently doing an incredible job on Monday Night Raw. Of all the fans, it turns out Kaia, the daughter of the WWE icon, The Undertaker is a huge fan of Bliss. It was recently...
WWEPosted by
FanSided

WWE Raw: Charlotte Flair defeats Nikki A.S.H in main event

Monday Night Raw welcomed not only fans back last week, but John Cena and Bill Goldberg. Plus, Nikki A.S.H. walked out of the show with the Raw Women’s title above her head. There was a lot to unpack as this week’s edition of the show kicked off, but the next three hours were expected to push toward the next big WWE showcase, SummerSlam.
WWE411mania.com

Backstage Update on Keith Lee Following Raw Return

– PWInsider has some more details on Keith Lee following his return on last night’s Raw. Lee finally returned to WWE programming after not appearing since last February, and there were many questions by fans regarding his absence. Lee’s return last night was reportedly not planned as a one and done type of deal.
WWE411mania.com

Identity of Jinder Mahal’s Attorney From WWE Raw Revealed

Jinder Mahal brought out an attorney on tonight’s WWE Raw, and the lawyer’s identity has been revealed. Monday night’s show saw Mahal get in the mic ahead of Veer’s match with Drew McIntyre and say he would sue McIntyre if he didn’t apologize for destroying Shanky with a chair on last week’s show. He brought out his lawyer, and McIntyre refused to apologize and in fact got DQ’d when he used a chair in a Claymore Kick against Veer.
WWEBleacher Report

Keith Lee and 8 Current WWE Stars Who Should Be Future WWE Champions

Keith Lee made his long-awaited return to Raw last week, albeit in a losing effort against WWE champion Bobby Lashley. Despite coming up short, The Limitless One proved once more that he is more than capable of hanging with top-tier talent in the company and should be considered a hot prospect for a future title reign.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Bray Wyatt absent from WWE rings for medical reasons

In recent months, several of the top Superstars of the McMahon company have been absent for the most varied reasons, from Becky Lynch who has now been out for over a year for her first pregnancy, to John Cena, who has sensationally reappeared at Money in the Bank, after more than a year of absence for him too, however, due to the recordings of various film engagements and TV series in which he recently took part.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Braun Strowman responds to rumors about his possible WWE return

In the last great wave of layoffs carried out by WWE in its main roster, in which important names of athletes such as Aleister Black, Lana or Braun Strowman were cut, the Monster Among Men of the company was the most sensational name that had left astonished WWE Universe fans, with the mammoth former Universal Champion who until a few weeks before was still running in the Monday Night Raw main event, in titled matches and a few weeks later was so easily ousted from the company.
WWEbleedingcool.com

WWE Raw Review 7/26/2021: Everyone Else > Hardy > Kross > Lee

It's only been a week, but already the shine is starting to wear off WWE Raw since the return of the fans. With no John Cena segments booked for TV this week, can Raw hold viewers' interest with this week's episode? That was a rhetorical question. We all know the answer is no.
WWE411mania.com

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Rhea Wants Her Title Back, Damian Priest Mentions Becky Lynch, More

-We start with Raw Talk where RAW ended as Charlotte Flair counters the crossbody of Nikki A.S.H to get the win. Then Nikki cuts a loser promo talking about how she almost won, which is a weird flex as she is the Champion. She challenges Charlotte to a rematch next week and Charlotte accepts before beating Nikki down to continue to make her look like a loser. Now, I am all for building up a bully heel to lose, but the worry is Nikki doesn’t get her revenge.
WWE411mania.com

Winfree’s WWE RAW Review 7.26.21

Hey there everyone, Winfree tagging in for Acero this week but he should be back next week. Last week Keith Lee returned and got squashed by Bobby Lashley to set up Goldberg’s return. Because there’s a big PPV coming up so of course here’s Goldberg, any guesses on just how many colors of the rainbow his face will turn during that match at Summerslam? My inclination is all of them personally. Also Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal are still feuding, so that’s something. A bigger question is about Charlotte, because we’re supposed to be asking “where’s Charlotte?” whenever she’s not on screen, in the wake of Nikki ASH capturing the RAW women’s title last week via the Money in the Bank briefcase. Anyway, let’s see what WWE has in store for us this week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy