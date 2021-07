And it's possible no player on the trade market this summer represents a better upgrade for their lineup than Chicago Cubs star Kris Bryant. It should come as no surprise the Giants have repeatedly been linked to Bryant, a pending free agent who is expected to be on the move in the coming days. With the versatility to play five different positions, a career 134 OPS+ and the type of offensive profile that would fit right in with a patient Giants lineup, Bryant is the ideal match for a club that's...