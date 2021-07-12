'THIS IS HOW I ROLL': Hardy's book tells story of 'life in the chair'

For mother and son musicians Nnenna and Pierce Freelon, music is an outlet for grief and a form of healing. The Freelons have long been considered the first family of Durham’s artistic community, in many ways serving as the face of the city. Matriarch Nnenna Freelon, 67, has amassed six Grammy nominations through a stellar career as a jazz singer. Her late husband Phil, a renowned architect, designed landmark buildings including the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., and the Gregg Museum of Art & Design at his alma mater North Carolina State University. Their son Deen is an associate professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and daughter Maya is a visual artist. Their other son Pierce is both a Durham City Council representative and an acclaimed hip-hop artist.