'THIS IS HOW I ROLL': Hardy's book tells story of 'life in the chair'

Wetumpka Herald
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJim Hardy has won state championships in football, competed in professional fishing tournaments and is the founder of Outdoor Friends Forever, an organization that gives special needs children opportunities to get outside and make friends. And he does it all from his wheelchair. Unlike many of the children he helps...

