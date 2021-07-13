Cancel
North Platte looks to install traffic cameras

By Lindsey Bonner
knopnews2.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Easter Sunday of this year Merlin Zoucha was on his way home from work at approximately midnight. He had just come over the Jeffers overpass and arrived at the intersection of Fourth Street and Jeffers. Zoucha had the flashing yellow light so he proceeded to make his way through the intersection. It was at this time that Zoucha was struck by a vehicle who was West bound on Fourth Street. The vehicle was a black sedan that struck Zoucha. The vehicle fled the scene and the suspect was never caught. Zoucha was able to describe the incident in detail.

