Waterford Upstart Program Looks to Make School-readiness Accessible for Utah Kids
Being prepared for kindergarten lays a critical foundation for future success as children make their way through the school years. The Waterford Upstart program teaches preschool-age children basic school readiness skills in reading, math, and science. It’s not affiliated with the private school in Sandy – this Waterford program is free and open to everyone, and even provides computers and internet access for families who need it.www.kpcw.org
