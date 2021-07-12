Waterford Upstart Program Looks to Make School-readiness Accessible for Utah Kids

Elia Garrison was already considering holding her son Dominic back from starting kindergarten before the pandemic hit in 2020. Coronavirus, she says, cemented that choice. Dominic is the fifth of six children, and Garrison, a blogger in Perkasie, Pa., watched how tumultuous classes were for her older ones when the pandemic started. "I didn't want Dominic to have that experience with kindergarten, because kindergarten is such an important year for them," she says.