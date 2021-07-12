Cancel
Utah State

Waterford Upstart Program Looks to Make School-readiness Accessible for Utah Kids

Posted by 
KPCW
KPCW
 15 days ago
Being prepared for kindergarten lays a critical foundation for future success as children make their way through the school years. The Waterford Upstart program teaches preschool-age children basic school readiness skills in reading, math, and science. It’s not affiliated with the private school in Sandy – this Waterford program is free and open to everyone, and even provides computers and internet access for families who need it.

