Nellie Ruth Venable Sewell
Nellie Ruth Venable Sewell, 98, of Eclectic, passed away July 8, 2021. She was born May 11, 1923. Graveside service and burial will be Sunday, July 11, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. in Pleasant Grove Cemetery with Pastor Wren Aaron officiating, Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory directing. She is preceded in death by her husbands, Howard W. Haynie, Sr. and Atticus P. Sewell; grandson, Howard W. Haynie III; and her parents, William E. and Evie Venable. She is survived by her children, Susan (Joel) Gill, Howard W. (Becky) Haynie, Jr. and Wayne (Nann) Sewell; grandchildren, Dustin MacDonald, Lysa (Sidney) Jackson, John Howard Haynie, Rob (Susie) Sewell and Juleigh (Hank) Freeman; great grandchild, Suzanne Sewell; and a loving, extended family. She was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Eclectic. She treasured time spent with family, church, and friends.www.thewetumpkaherald.com
