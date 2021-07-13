'Picking up where we left off': Free children's admissions program reinvigorates Middletown museum
MIDDLETOWN — After being closed for 15 months, Kidcity Children’s Museum is again filled with the sound of children at play. “We are just picking up where we left off in terms of play,” museum co-founder Jennifer Alexander said. “It’s been a time where families have had a lot of time together at home, but the chance to go out and do things and have new experiences — this is how you build memories.”www.registercitizen.com
