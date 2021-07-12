Cancel
Champlain, NY

Champlain 11-12 softball moves to final round!

By Ruthie Laroche
St. Albans Messenger
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Champlain 11-12 year old Little League softball team, a combination of Georgia and St. Albans athletes, won the District 3 Little League Softball championship earlier in the month and went on to compete at States this weekend. The girls earned a 14-13 win against Colchester on Sunday, and will play Connecticut Valley at Airport Park in Colchester on Monday evening for a chance to compete in the final. Connecticut Valley is undefeated, so Champlain will have to beat them twice in order to win the state title.

