Champlain 11-12 softball moves to final round!

The Champlain 11-12 year old Little League softball team, a combination of Georgia and St. Albans athletes, won the District 3 Little League Softball championship earlier in the month and went on to compete at States this weekend. The girls earned a 14-13 win against Colchester on Sunday, and will play Connecticut Valley at Airport Park in Colchester on Monday evening for a chance to compete in the final. Connecticut Valley is undefeated, so Champlain will have to beat them twice in order to win the state title.