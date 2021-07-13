Boston man, 50, killed after being struck by multiple vehicles on I-90

A 50-year-old Boston man was found dead on Interstate 90 in Boston Monday afternoon after he was apparently struck by multiple vehicles, State Police said. Troopers responded to a report of a pedestrian down on the eastbound side of the highway at the Exit 135 ramp around 12:45 p.m., State Police said in a statement. When they arrived, troopers found the man, whose name was not released, lying dead on the road.