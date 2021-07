It’s not so much the title fight that just got more serious, but the personal battle of wills between its two combatants. The title fight still favours Red Bull and Max Verstappen despite their ending the weekend with a totalled car and Verstappen in hospital while Lewis Hamilton celebrated – much to Verstappen’s distaste – his 99th grand prix victory, his eighth at Silverstone. The Red Bull is still demonstrably slightly faster despite Mercedes’ upgrades, despite Hamilton qualifying it fastest on Friday.