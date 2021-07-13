Omaha Zoo looking to fill part-time positions in guest services

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium announced on Monday that it's holding a job fair this Saturday from 10-2 at Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands.

The zoo will be hiring for part-time positions in guest services. People need to be at least 16 years old to apply.

On-the-spot interviews will be available.

The zoo asks that people apply before the job fair. Do that by clicking here.

Available positions in guest services include skyfari, tram driver, guest services shift supervisors, treetops crew member, treetops shift supervisor, concessions crew member (multiple openings), and concessions shift supervisor.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands is located at 2610 Hamilton Street in Omaha.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .