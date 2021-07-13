Cancel
Utah State

PM News Brief: Utah’s (Corrected) Vaccination Stats, Bangerter Stoplights & Wildfire Deaths

kuer.org
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Spencer Cox said the state “screwed up” last week when officials announced Utah had reached a new milestone in the number of adults who had gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Monday in a press release, Cox said the state made a mistake interpreting federal vaccination data, and he apologized. Just over 67% of eligible adults in Utah have received at least one dose — about 3% percent less than what was reported last week.

