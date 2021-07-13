Special Weather Statement issued for Emanuel, Jefferson, Johnson, Laurens, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Emanuel; Jefferson; Johnson; Laurens; Washington SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN JEFFERSON...SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON...NORTHWESTERN EMANUEL...JOHNSON AND NORTHEASTERN LAURENS COUNTIES UNTIL 900 PM EDT At 810 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was near Scott and Meeks, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph, pea sized hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of this storm include Wrightsville, Adrian, Harrison, Kite, Lovett, Spann, Norristown Junction, Donovan, New Home, Meeks, Scott and Pringle. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.25IN WIND...40MPH