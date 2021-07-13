Cancel
Catron County, NM

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Catron by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 18:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Catron The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Catron County in west central New Mexico * Until 700 PM MDT. * At 610 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Beaverhead, or 13 miles north of Gila Hot Springs, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Beaverhead. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

