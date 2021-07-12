Flood Advisory issued for Catron by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 18:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly or mountainous terrain there are numerous low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Catron The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Catron County in west central New Mexico * Until 845 PM MDT. * At 540 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Pietown and Old Horse Springs. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.