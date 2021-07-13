Speak of the Devils Podcast Sitdown Series - Mike Haynes
There may not be a more decorated former Sun Devil—in any sport—than Mike Haynes. All-American. Pro Bowler. All-Pro. Super Bowl champion. College AND Pro Football Hall of Famer. His number is retired at Arizona State, and his high school named their stadium after him. He's, without question, one of the all-time greats of the all-time greats...but a career like his was never something he thought possible years ago.www.azfamily.com
Comments / 0