Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Speak of the Devils Podcast Sitdown Series - Mike Haynes

By Brad Denny
AZFamily
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere may not be a more decorated former Sun Devil—in any sport—than Mike Haynes. All-American. Pro Bowler. All-Pro. Super Bowl champion. College AND Pro Football Hall of Famer. His number is retired at Arizona State, and his high school named their stadium after him. He's, without question, one of the all-time greats of the all-time greats...but a career like his was never something he thought possible years ago.

www.azfamily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Herm Edwards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#American Football#All American#Asu#Wr#Listen Subscribe#Hall Of Fame Safety#The Hall Of Fame#Pac 12#Linebackers#Rose Bowl#Nil#Nba#Wide Receiver#Ins Outs#Point Guard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arizona State University
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Super Bowl
News Break
NFL
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Arizona Statearizonasports.com

Edwards: Investigation of ASU football program not a distraction for team

Arizona State football head coach Herm Edwards during the Pac-12 Conference’s Media Day on Tuesday couldn’t say much about an ongoing investigation of the program, but did say it isn’t impacting this year’s team. The NCAA is looking into whether Arizona State hosted recruits during the COVID-19 non-contact period, as...
College Sportstucson.com

Keep an eye on these 7 storylines at Pac-12 media day

The 2021 edition of the Pac-12’s midsummer media gathering will feature a new boss, a remote coach and a recruiting scandal — all of it cast against forces of momentous change in college sports. The festivities begin Tuesday at 8 a.m., with remarks from commissioner George Kliavkoff, followed by interviews...
Tempe, AZSports Illustrated

Pac-12 Media Day: Herm Edwards Speaks on NIL, NCAA Investigation and More

If Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards was expected to show up to Pac-12 Media Day with a somber attitude, don't tell him that. The 67-year-old coach, entering his fourth season in Tempe, looked every bit the charismatic persona Sun Devils fans are accustomed to seeing. Taking the podium after a short lunch break in the gauntlet of Pac-12 Media Day, Edwards arrived ready and willing to answer every question he could with a grin and a few chuckles here and there.
NFLdailyjournal.net

Pac-12 players, coaches still trying to get handle on NIL

LOS ANGELES — The partnership between Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux and Nike co-founder Phil Knight might be one of the most unusual and high-profile deals to come out of new rules allowing college athletes to earn money for use of their name, image and likeness. That doesn’t mean Thibodeaux...
College SportsCBS Sports

2021 Pac-12 Media Days takeaways: New commissioner faces realignment, expectations high for Clay Helton at USC

New Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff laid out a clear set of priorities for the conference Tuesday that emphasizes success in football and men's basketball amid the shifting dynamics of college sports. Speaking before the league's football Media Days event, Kliavkoff said the Pac-12 "will make all of our football-related decisions with the combined goals of optimizing CFP invitations and winning national championships."
NFLLarry Brown Sports

Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett attend College World Series

Dak Prescott and his girlfriend Natalie Buffett flew in to Omaha on Tuesday to catch the College World Series. Buffett shared a few clips on her Instagram Story on Tuesday showing them in a private plane on the way to Omaha. She also showed herself holding up a ball that she apparently got her hands on while at the game.
High SchoolPosted by
DawgsDaily

Christen Miller is Down to Four Schools

Christen Miller's stock has significantly risen over the last few months as he broke onto the national scene this offseason. The Cedar Grove High School student just announced his top four schools left remaining in his recruitment. Miller lists Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, and USC, all four programs see the...
College Sports247Sports

Nick Starkel reacts to rumored Tate Martell transfer to UNLV

There could be quite the quarterback matchup later this fall between San Jose State quarterback Nick Starkel and former Miami and Ohio State quarterback Tate Martell. Martell's name returned to the news with all kinds of rumors when Josh Poloha of WFNY Cleveland reported him as set to attend UNLV after entering the transfer portal back in the winter.
NFLYardbarker

Falcons & QB Malik Willis: 'The Next Michael Vick'?

Matt Ryan is the starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons. After winning the MVP in 2016, Atlanta trusted their veteran to be the star for years to come. Entering his 14th season, the 36-year-old in definitely in the twilight of his career. With Ryan's end in sight, the Falcons should realize that before they can be good, they must accept that a rebuild is on the horizon. Ryan, who remains under contract through 2023, might not be a part of that plan.
NFLNBC Sports

Vikings waive Jaylen Twyman

Rookie defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman reported to Vikings training camp over the weekend, but he won’t be playing for the team this season. Twyman was shot four times while in Washington, D.C. last month and avoided major injury, but the Vikings announced on Monday that the sixth-round pick has been waived with a non-football injury designation. The move cleared space on the roster for wide receiver Dede Westbrook after he agreed to a one-year deal with the team over the weekend.
NFLpff.com

2022 NFL Draft Risers: Malik Willis, J.T. Daniels among QBs who could be this year's Joe Burrow or Zach Wilson

In each of the past three NFL drafts, we’ve seen one quarterback vault up draft boards in nearly unprecedented fashion during his final college football season. Kyler Murray, Joe Burrow and now Zach Wilson weren’t even close to showing up on the first-round radar heading into their final seasons before becoming top picks by the time their drafts kicked off. And while this trend won’t continue forever, it could become more of a regular occurrence because quarterbacks at the college level are developing at younger ages and altering the traditional learning curves.
College Sports247Sports

USC's Clay Helton among Dennis Dodd's hottest coaching seats for 2021

Embattled USC head coach Clay Helton made another appearance on CBSSports.com college football analyst Dennis Dodd's annual hot seat rankings for the 2021 season on Tuesday. Helton was one of six coaches to earn a (4) rating, which equates to "start improving now" in Dodd's rankings. Helton was a (5) rating (the highest hot seat rating) in 2020.
MLBchatsports.com

Sharing Sox Podcast 45: Liam on the Mike Edition

In this week’s podcast, SSS duty geezer Leigh Allan and his son and west coast correspondent, Will, do a little All-Star Game review, mainly about audio — that being Liam Hendriks’ Aussie freestyling, and the announcers giving credit for the White Sox performance to Tony La Russa instead of the players, which they didn’t do with any other manager and team. That led to Will revealing just how sharp and insightful HOFBP fanboys are when you criticize him on Twitter, which is always good for a laugh.
College SportsUSA Today

Realignment should change USC's situation with Clay Helton

I was planning to write a column about the win-loss-achievement thresholds Clay Helton needed to reach to save his job… but I was planning to write that column in late August. Due to the Texas-Oklahoma realignment news, I have to bump it up a month. Before Texas and Oklahoma basically...
College SportsRaleigh News & Observer

Mike Bianchi: Finally! Gators, UCF about to agree to a football series.

It appears the long-awaited football series between the UCF Knights and the Florida Gators is finally going to happen, according to sources from both schools. The Knights and the Gators are apparently close to signing a contract for a three-game series, with two of the games being in Gainesville and one in Orlando.

Comments / 0

Community Policy