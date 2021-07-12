Europastry Is Making Sourdough More Accessible Than Ever

Think back to the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic and you’ll likely recall a few food trends. First, we regrew our scallions—a miraculous, hopeful feat. Then, we baked our own vegetable-bedazzled focaccias—a Decameron-style artistic project that came, saw and conquered all of Instagram. And then, finally, we experimented with making our own sourdough starters—an ambitious baking-project-cum-science-experiment that saw so many amateur bakers turning out gorgeous, artisanal loafs.