Boston, MA

Job opening: Development Associate – Membership & Database

By The GroundTruth Project
 15 days ago
The GroundTruth Project, whose mission is to advance sustainable, innovative, and equitable journalism that serves under-covered communities worldwide through on-the-ground reporting, is seeking a Development Associate to join its Development Team. GroundTruth is home to Report for America and Report for the World, two programs addressing the crisis in journalism...

ABOUT

Our mission is to restore journalism from the ground up by supporting the next generation of journalists through field reporting that serves under-covered corners of the United States and the world.

 http://thegroundtruthproject.org/
