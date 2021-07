The longtime Disney employee will reunite with Channing Dungey in her new role at the studio. Vicki Dummer has lined up her next role. The former Disney exec, who was let go last year after a nearly quarter century with the company as part of a larger reorganization, has been named head of current programming at Warner Bros. Television. The role will reunite Dummer, the former ABC head of current, with Channing Dungey after the duo previously worked together at the broadcast network.