VAHS alum Taylor Kalish named National Merit Scholarship winner

Four out of the five 2021 National Merit Scholarship finalists from Verona Area High School have received scholarships, as more winners were announced this week. Graduate Taylor Kalish is the fourth member of the Class of 2021 to receive a school-based National Merit scholarship, with Kalish’s coming from University of Arizona, according to a July 12 news release from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. Other winners from Verona Area High School this year are Nathan Arbogash, Surya Blasiole and Ben Wellnitz, all of whom were notified of their win in early June.