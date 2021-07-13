South Carolina man killed in Rowan County skydiving accident, officials say

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A South Carolina man died in a skydiving accident Monday afternoon in Rowan County, officials said.

Emergency crews responded around 1:30 p.m. to a skydiving accident call at Piedmont Skydiving at the Mid-Carolina Regional Airport in Salisbury. When deputies arrived, they found the victim on the ground.

A source told Channel 9 that a licensed jumper died in a parachuting incident.

On Tuesday morning, officials identified the skydiver as 31-year-old Brandon Price, of Boiling Springs, South Carolina. They said Price, an experienced skydiver, was performing a solo jump and doing mid-flight tricks when he got stuck upside down.

Price was not able to regain control of his parachute and struck the ground, causing severe injuries, according to authorities.

People on scene began CPR until paramedics arrived but Price was pronounced dead a short time later.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene and could see several first responders on the property.

“The Piedmont Skydiving family grieves along with the family and friends of the deceased at this difficult time,” the company said in a Facebook message. “We offer our condolences to all affected by this tragedy.”

The incident is being investigated by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said there appears to be no foul play and that Price’s death appears to be accidental.

No further information has been released.

