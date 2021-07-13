Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rowan County, NC

South Carolina man killed in Rowan County skydiving accident, officials say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D3dns_0auuS8qI00

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A South Carolina man died in a skydiving accident Monday afternoon in Rowan County, officials said.

Emergency crews responded around 1:30 p.m. to a skydiving accident call at Piedmont Skydiving at the Mid-Carolina Regional Airport in Salisbury. When deputies arrived, they found the victim on the ground.

A source told Channel 9 that a licensed jumper died in a parachuting incident.

[ALSO READ: Skydiver seriously hurt during hard landing at Skydive Carolina in Chester County]

On Tuesday morning, officials identified the skydiver as 31-year-old Brandon Price, of Boiling Springs, South Carolina. They said Price, an experienced skydiver, was performing a solo jump and doing mid-flight tricks when he got stuck upside down.

Price was not able to regain control of his parachute and struck the ground, causing severe injuries, according to authorities.

People on scene began CPR until paramedics arrived but Price was pronounced dead a short time later.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene and could see several first responders on the property.

“The Piedmont Skydiving family grieves along with the family and friends of the deceased at this difficult time,” the company said in a Facebook message. “We offer our condolences to all affected by this tragedy.”

The incident is being investigated by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said there appears to be no foul play and that Price’s death appears to be accidental.

No further information has been released.

Return to this story for updates.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
43K+
Followers
55K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Rowan County, NC
City
Boiling Springs, NC
City
Salisbury, NC
Rowan County, NC
Accidents
Salisbury, NC
Accidents
Rowan County, NC
Crime & Safety
Salisbury, NC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skydiving#Skydive#Accident#Channel 9#Cpr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Facebook
Related
Hickory, NCPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Silver Alert issued for missing Hickory man

HICKORY, N.C. — A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday night for a missing, endangered man: Karlheinz Mueller, 80, of Hickory. He is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. Mueller is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has grey hair and blue...
Wildwood, NJPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

NJ woman steals oil tanker, leads police on 80-mile chase

WILDWOOD, N.J. — A New Jersey woman is accused of stealing an oil tanker last weekend and eluding authorities for eight hours and 80 miles before authorities apprehended her at a Wawa. Camille Wescott, 44, of Lawnside, was arrested Saturday and charged with receiving stolen property, obstruction and resisting arrest,...
Indiana StatePosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Indiana neighbors trap intruder in cellar, post photos to Facebook

ELIZABETH, Ind. — An Indiana man who allegedly walked through several unlocked homes was trapped and detained by several neighbors until authorities arrived, police said. Khristian Edward Durbin, 21, of Elizabeth, was charged with three counts of breaking and entering, three counts of criminal trespassing, one count of resisting arrest and one count of attempting to bribe law enforcement officers, according to Harrison County online court records.
Aurora, COPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

2 Colorado officers arrested after 1 hits suspect with gun

AURORA, Colo. — (AP) — A Colorado police officer has been arrested after video showed him using his pistol to beat a man he was trying to take into custody, choking him and threatening to kill him, while another officer was accused of failing to stop her colleague as required by a new police accountability law passed during racial injustice protests last year.
California StatePosted by
WSOC Charlotte

18-year-old woman fatally shot, man wounded at California theater

CORONA, Calif. — An 18-year-old woman was fatally shot and a man was seriously injured in a shooting at a California theater Monday night, authorities said. The woman died at the scene and the 19-year-old man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, Cpl. Tobias Kouroubacalis, a spokesperson for the Corona Police Department, told reporters. Their names and their relationship have not been revealed, The Press-Enterprise of Riverside reported.

Comments / 1

Community Policy