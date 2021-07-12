USDA Releases July WASDE Report

NEW YORK, July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose on Tuesday after a weekly U.S. government report showed conditions for the crop deteriorated unexpectedly last week. * Chicago Board of Trade's most-active November soybean futures ended 1.75 cents higher at $13.59-1/2 per bushel, while the nearby August soybean futures rose 5.5 cents to $14.18-1/4. * On Monday the November contract had fallen to a two-week low. * CBOT December soymeal futures rose $6.10 to $361.20 a ton, while the nearby August soymeal futures rose $5.20 to $358.8 a ton. * CBOT December soyoil dropped 1.16 cents to 62.91 cents per lb, while the nearby August soyoil contract fell 0.17 cent to 66.26 cents per lb. * The U.S. Agriculture Department's weekly condition ratings showed on Monday that the soybean crop was rated 58% good-to-excellent, down 2 percentage points from a week earlier and behind market forecasts. * Argentine farmers have sold 25.8 million tonnes of soybeans from the current 2020/21 crop year, the Agriculture Ministry said on Tuesday in a report with data through July 21. The pace of soy crop sales is behind that of the previous season. (Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Dan Grebler)