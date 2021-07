With no clear No. 1 overall pick going into the night, we expected some surprises in the first round of the 2021 MLB draft -- and we were not disappointed. After a wild run of unexpected picks, intriguing decisions and a couple of notable draft night slides, it's time to take stock of the picks we loved, the ones we don't quite understand and also break down Kiley McDaniel's biggest takeaways of Day 2 of this draft.