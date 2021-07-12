Cancel
Vienna, VA

Vienna 180 takes over first place in district

By Sun Gazette Newspapers
Inside Nova
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a doubleheader sweep on July 11, Vienna Post 180 took over sole possession of first place in the District 17 with a 9-1 record. The American Legion baseball team defeated Alexandria Post 123 by 12-4 and 13-0 scores at Mann Field in Alexandria in that twinbill, upping its winning streak to four.

