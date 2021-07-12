Vienna 180 takes over first place in district

Image: Davis Monseur/Accent Images/Courtesy Akron RubberDucks. RubberDucks vault themselves into a first-place tie, taking 3 of 5 from the Altoona Curve. The Akron RubberDucks finished their series against the Altoona Curve, taking two close games to finish their series and secure a first-place tie with the Erie SeaWolves. On the season, Altoona now leads the season series 6-5, but Akron has outscored the Curve 58-57. The teams have now played five one-run games, with Akron winning the last one on July 10th. Akron was able to take advantage of strong starting pitching throughout the weekend, as their starters outside of Zach Draper, who gave up seven runs in five innings, combined for 17.1 IP giving up just 4 ER. This allowed the bullpen to keep the team in games and give the offense a change to take or extend leads. Despite losing slugger Oscar Gonzalez, and players like Alex Call and Trenton Brooks, the offense has not really missed a beat, rapping out 39 hits in five games and scoring 26 runs, scoring nine and eight runs in the first two games of the series. The bullpen also remained generally strong as Juan Mota picked up another save and Nic Enright picked up his first with Akron.