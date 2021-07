Apple has published a post detailing how it uses machine learning to recognize people in photos. The task of recognizing people in user-generated content is inherently challenging because of the sheer variability in the domain. People can appear at arbitrary scales, lighting, pose, and expression, and the images can be captured from any camera. When someone wants to view all their photos of a specific person, a comprehensive knowledge graph is needed, including instances where the subject is not posing for the image. This is especially true in photography of dynamic scenes, such as capturing a toddler bursting a bubble, or friends raising a glass for a toast.