Psychological Horror Pixel Art Game Skeler Boy is Fully Funded on Kickstarter

Get it? RPG? side scRolling Pixel art action Games! I'll be here all week folks... A helicopter crashes on the rooftop and a team of characters with unique abilities have to race against a horde of hungry zombies "sleepwalkers" to fix their ride and get back to safety, Highrisers is taking familiar old school visuals and side scrolling bailing action and seems to really be ramping up the RPG elements of a throwback style of game that has gotten a bit of a revive of late. This one appears to be ramping down the action in favor of ramping up the risk/reward balance of exploration into the dangerous lower floors in search of the crafting materials needed to not only beef up your arsenal, but also nab necessary food and water to keep going, and hopefully kit out your helo for a lift home, or at least a hop over to the next rooftop.