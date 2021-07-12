Psychological Horror Pixel Art Game Skeler Boy is Fully Funded on Kickstarter
A Psychological Horror Adventure Inspired by 70s and 80s Movies. Indie games have a tendency to push boundaries and tell stories the creators feel strongly about, which may be why so many of them venture into horror territory. Indie games developer ManiacBoyStudio just finished a successful Kickstarter campaign for its upcoming horror title Skeler Boy, a gorgeous pixel art game with a bizarre and unsettling trailer.
