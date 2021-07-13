Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley Boxing Match Date Revealed

Now that the official fight date has been announced for August 29, Showtime Boxing has squared the two fighters up for their second official press conference. Giving fans almost 25 minutes of unfiltered back-and-forth between the two boxers, the confrontation picked up where it last left off with Jake Paul staying firm that he will knock Woodley out, although he did admit that this will be his toughest test yet. Tyron Woodley was also full of confidence as he assured Paul that his past fights weren’t with a real fighter and a champion like himself. As the conference continued the two became heated with both fighters taking personal jabs at each other. The presser ended with Paul upping the stakes once more where the loser now having to get an “I Love You” tattoo of the winner’s name.