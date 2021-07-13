Cancel
Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley Boxing Match Date Revealed

By Connor Casey
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYouTuber Jake Paul and former UFC Champion Tyron Woodley will clash in a boxing match on Aug. 29 at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. Most Valuable Promotions, the company putting on the event, officially announced the show via press release: "Global superstar and professional boxer Jake 'The Problem Child"'Paul will take on the toughest test of his burgeoning boxing career when he squares off against former UFC champion Tyron 'The Chosen One' Woodley in the main event of a professional boxing event on Sunday, August 29 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, live on SHOWTIME PPV.

