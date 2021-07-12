Mariners' Rafael Montero: Problems persist Sunday

I will admit that after last night’s sagfest, which was demoralizing from wire to wire to watch, I came into today a little worried that the Mariners would open the second half with a series loss to an annoying but not very good (currently) Angels team, with David Fletcher scoring ten runs on five singles with an expected batting average of .070 or something, and Ohtani doing yet another thing to make baseball Twitter burst into transports of delight. I was heartened by the fact that Logan Gilbert, Competent Pitcher, was taking the mound, though, and that turned out to be the right instinct, as was betting on this tweet proving itself once again so evergreen we should hang fairy lights on it.