Rays' Josh Lowe: Showing power-speed combo in minors

CBS Sports
 15 days ago

Lowe is hitting .290/.362/.518 with nine homers, 12 steals, 33 RBI and 32 runs for Triple-A Durham. It's hard to find many flaws in what Lowe's done this season, as the 23-year-old has improved both his power production and his base-stealing efficiency -- he hasn't been caught a single time. Though he may get lost a bit among all the Rays' big-name prospects, Lowe has an exciting skill set for fantasy purposes. Even better, with only the light-hitting Kevin Kiermaier standing in his way, it seems like only a matter of time before Lowe is patrolling center field in Tampa.

www.cbssports.com

