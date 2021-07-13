Rays' Josh Lowe: Showing power-speed combo in minors

Welcome to the Fantasy Baseball Risers and Fallers article for Week 17 (7/19 – 7/25). I will be covering some of the hottest and coldest players in baseball over the last week. This column aims to provide insight into the featured players’ success and/or struggles as we’ll try and discover if their recent performances have any staying power or if it was just a flash in the pan. This was the first full week since the All-Star break, and the landscape of the league is already beginning to shift with the trade deadline around the corner. The Padres acquired Adam Frazier from the Pirates on Sunday evening in what should be the first of many big moves over the coming days.