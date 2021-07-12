Cancel
Mariners' JT Chargois: Continues solid efforts Sunday

CBS Sports
 15 days ago

Chargois fired a scoreless fourth inning in a loss to the Angels on Sunday, recording two strikeouts. Chargois took over for opener Hector Santiago and made quick work of the Angels in the fourth, needing only 15 pitches, six which impressively resulted in swinging strikes, to get through the one frame. Chargois allowed an earned run apiece in back-to-back appearances to close out June, but he's opened July with three straight scoreless one-inning efforts to coax his ERA and WHIP back down to 2.49 and 0.83, respectively.

