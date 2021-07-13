Cancel
Public Health

Queensland records three new cases of Covid but Annastacia Palaszczuk insists she's not worried about the sudden jump

By Michael Pickering
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 15 days ago

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced a jump of three new cases in the state on Tuesday but said she's not worried about them, and reiterated it was too early to decide on closing the border with NSW.

'The first one is an overseas acquired case detected in hotel quarantine,' the premier announced. 'And the other two cases are locally acquired but detected in home quarantine and linked to known cases.'

Chief Health Office Jeannette Young said one case had just returned from the UK via Singapore and tested positive on the first day in hotel quarantine.

Two further cases were linked to the Greek orthodox community centre cases identified two weeks ago and were in home quarantine.

Ms Palaszczuk said the state continued to monitor the Covid situation in NSW but would not as yet change its settings in regard to closing the border.

'I want to reassure Queenslanders that if it gets to the stage that we have to close, we will,' she said.

'But at this stage we are monitoring it every single day.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uMQRa_0auuQPRk00
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the state continued to monitor the Covid situation in NSW but would not as yet close the border

Restrictions are already in place for all visitors from Greater Sydney, who are required to do 14 days quarantine on arrival on Queensland.

The premier repeated her call for Queenslanders to return from NSW, even from regional areas.

'We want Queenslanders to come home because the [situation] is unfolding each day in NSW,' she said.

'We are seeing more hospitalisations and we are monitoring whether it's spreading to other parts of NSW.

'So if we do see it spreading to other parts of NSW we won't hesitate to shut the border.'

She described it as 'disappointing' that a number of people would continue to try and avoid border restrictions in the wake of the four men who attended the rugby test in Brisbane after travelling to Queensland on a superyacht.

'We do not want people coming here breaking the law,' she said. 'Pure and simple. It is extremely disappointing to see that happen'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CLiYq_0auuQPRk00
The superyacht on which four men sailed to Queensland from NSW before attending last weekend's rugby test in Brisbane
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zdqmH_0auuQPRk00
Spectators during the 1st Test Match between the Australian Wallabies and France at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane

Maritime Safety Queensland said three vessels had illegally arrived in the state from Greater Sydney in the past two weeks.

Two were single-person yachts while another was a superyacht with four crew aboard.

Six people were each slapped with a $4100 fine and either told to return to NSW or ordered into 14 day hotel quarantine.

Meanwhile, Queenslanders are preparing for an easing of local restrictions that were introduced last month after simultaneous Covid-19 clusters emerged.

From 6am on Friday, masks will no longer be mandatory in the general community but will still have to be worn at airports and on planes.

Cafes and restaurants will be able to take in more patrons, dancing at nightclubs will return, and there'll be no restrictions on vaccinated people visiting hospitals, aged-care homes or residential disability care providers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AsQSx_0auuQPRk00
Queensland is preparing to host its third State of Origin match this series on Wednesday night, after the match was moved from Covid-stricken Sydney

The state will also host the third and final State of Origin match at CBUS Stadium on the Gold Coast this Wednesday night. The match was originally scheduled to be played in Sydney.

Queensland will also host NRL games, possibly until the end of the 2021 season, after the game's administrators made the decision to move 12 teams to the state's south-east this week.

Teams will be based in Brisbane, and on the Sunshine and Gold coasts, and play matches at either Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane or CBUS Stadium at Robina on the Gold Coast.

