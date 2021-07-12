Democrat Deidre DeJear forms committee to explore run for governor

DES MOINES — Democrat Deidre DeJear , who ran for secretary of state in 2018, is taking the first steps toward launching a run for governor in 2022. DeJear is a small business owner from Des Moines. She’s has formed an exploratory committee to raise money. DeJear is starting a listening tour of the state with an event tonight in Des Moines with small business owners and stops in six eastern and south-central Iowa cities this week as well.