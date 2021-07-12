Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Des Moines, IA

Democrat Deidre DeJear forms committee to explore run for governor

superhits1027.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES — Democrat Deidre DeJear , who ran for secretary of state in 2018, is taking the first steps toward launching a run for governor in 2022. DeJear is a small business owner from Des Moines. She’s has formed an exploratory committee to raise money. DeJear is starting a listening tour of the state with an event tonight in Des Moines with small business owners and stops in six eastern and south-central Iowa cities this week as well.

www.superhits1027.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Government
Des Moines, IA
Elections
Local
Iowa Elections
Local
Iowa Government
City
Des Moines, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Paul Pate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exploratory Committee#Republican#Democrat#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

In one-two punch to Trump, Justice Dept OK's release of taxes, memo

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump suffered twin setbacks on Friday when the Justice Department cleared the way to release his tax records and disclosed a memo showing he urged top officials last year to falsely claim his election defeat was "corrupt." The department, reversing course from...
SciencePosted by
CNN

Five takeaways on the science behind CDC’s latest mask guidance

CNN — With surges in Covid-19 cases driven by the Delta variant, most Americans are now being advised to wear masks indoors – regardless of vaccination status – by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Since CDC guidelines updated Tuesday, we have learned more about the science that...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. issues new Cuba sanctions, Biden promises more to come

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on the Cuban police force and two of its leaders on Friday in response to the Havana government's crackdown on protesters, and President Joe Biden promised Cuban-American leaders more actions were coming. The U.S. Treasury Department said the sanctions, which...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Disney makes vaccination mandatory for on-site U.S. employees

July 30 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) said on Friday it was making vaccination mandatory for all its on-site salaried and non-union hourly employees in the United States, as the highly infectious Delta COVID-19 variant drives a resurgence in cases. "Employees who aren't already vaccinated and are working on-site...

Comments / 0

Community Policy