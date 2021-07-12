What does Tokyo banning spectators from the Olympic Games mean for advertisers?

Piers Morgan has attracted another storm of criticism after lashing out against yet another high-profile woman of colour. This time, it’s after he said it was a “joke” that decorated US Olympic gymnast Simone Biles withdrew from Tuesday’s women’s team final for mental health reasons.Follow Tokyo Olympics 2021: Latest medals and updatesEarlier in the day Ms Biles, the most successful US gymnast of all time, announced she wouldn’t be participating in the upcoming women’s team gymnastics final after coming in for the worst vault score in her storied career. She said the pressure of being the world’s pre-eminent gymnast...