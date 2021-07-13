Cancel
Cars

Carl Black Kennesaw is Hosting a Chevy Open Road Sales Event

Stamford Advocate
 15 days ago

Select Chevrolet SUVs that are part of this sales event include the 2021 Chevrolet Equinox, Traverse and Blazer. Kennesaw-area drivers who have been thinking about purchasing a new Chevrolet SUV can take advantage of the Chevy Open Road Sales Event that is happening now at Carl Black Kennesaw. Very well-qualified customers can take advantage of no monthly payments for the rest of summer. In addition, these well-qualified customers can take advantage of 0% APR for 72 months on select 2021 models when financed through General Motors Financial.

