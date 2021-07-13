Rossi Honda is Hosting a Certified Dream Deal Sales Event

If I had my way, I’d toss my smartphone into the lake, load up an old Land Rover Defender 110, and cruise the mountain roads, hunting and fishing—never to be heard from again. Unfortunately, I have a real job, and 1960s Land Rovers aren’t exactly practical when you live in the city. Plus, I don’t have six figures to drop on a rebuilt Himalaya. For many of us, weekend hunting trips are interrupted by five days of commuting to and from work, trying to safely navigate urban sprawl. If you are an urban hunter—someone who lives in the city, but heads afield whenever time allows—your vehicle has to be able to play on congested freeways and country roads. That requires something very different than the typical hunting truck.